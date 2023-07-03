Suriya and Jyothika celebrate son's birthday on a cruise during Faroe Island vacation; VIDEO

Suriya, his wife Jyothika, and two kids- Dev and Diya make for the best family in the South. The couple maintain a very low-key personal life but shared glimpses of their vacation for the first time. They are currently holidaying in the Faroe Islands and having a good family time.

Jyothika took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of vacation with her husband, actor Suriya, and kids. From family selfies, long drives, and delicious food to the beautiful landscape, their vacation gave us wanderlust goals. In the video, one can also see them celebrating their son Dev's birthday on a cruise. Suriya and Jyothika's photos together definitely have our hearts. 16 years of marriage and the duo still looks head over heels in love with each other.

The Jai Bhim actor looks super fit and handsome in the photos. This is a rare moment to get a sneak peek into their family time as the couple doesn't share much on their social media platforms. She captioned the video, "Travel not to escape life... But for life not to escape us!."

Suriya and Jyothika's vacation at Faroe Islands with kids

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jyothika is waiting for the release of her upcoming Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core with Mammootty. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11, 2023. She is also likely to team up with Thalapathy Vijay in his next Thalapathy68, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The duo worked together on the blockbuster films Kushi, and Thirumalai.

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with a role in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She is also part of Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, which also features R Madhavan in a key role. This will mark her return to Bollywood after 25 years ago.

Suriya, on the other hand, is busy shooting for his upcoming film Kanguva, directed by Siva. He is undergoing a massive physical transformation to play a dual role in the film. It is the most expensive film of his career and features Disha Patani as the female lead.

