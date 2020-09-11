Suriya and Jyothika’s Sillunu Oru Kadhal: Not Bhumika Chawla but THIS actress was the director’s first choice

Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika Chawla starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal is one of the evergreen films of Kollywood, directed by Krishna.

Ask 90’s kids in Tamil Nadu, they will say Sillunu Oru Jadhal is one of their most favourite romantic films. Starring Suriya as the male lead, the film had two leading ladies namely Jyothika and Bhumika Chawla. Now, a new report has come up stating that Asin was the director’s initial choice to play in the role of Bhumika. However, it did not happen as Asin had other commitments. The film was lauded for its amazing chemistry between the lead actors.

Bhumika was seen playing as Suriya’s former girlfriend, who was a humble and soft-spoken girl. However, her father did not agree with their relationship and so they break-up. Later, Suriya's character moves on in his life and marries Jyothika. The story takes an interesting turn when Jyothika finds out Suriya’s past and try to make them both meet once. The film was released before the marriage of Suriya and Jyothika and after they made their relationship public.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru, which is getting directly released on OTT platform. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. He has in his kitty Vaadivasal directed by Vetrimaaran. On the other hand, Jyothika was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which also had a direct release on OTT platform. Bhumika was last seen in the thriller film U Turn with Samantha Akkineni.

