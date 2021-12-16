Suriya and Jyothika spend quality time in Kerala, interact with locals and enjoy the beaches; WATCH

Tamil star Suriya was recently seen interacting with the locals at the Chavakkad beach in Kerala. A video of the Jai Bhim actor has surfaced on the social media, where he can be seen having one on one chat with the natives. In another video, the actor is seen walking on the beach with his wife and actress Jyothika as they were on vacation. The couple was spotted spending some quality time while enjoying the view. Surya is one of the most beloved Tamil celebs and enjoys are massive fan base.

Meanwhile, Surya is also trained in Kalaripayattu, a martial arts form. The training comes as a part of the preparation for his upcoming film with Vetri Maaran. The film will mark first collaboration between the actor-director duo. Surya’s last release Jai Bhim received a thumping nod from both critics and the audience. Jai Bhim was ranked on top as per IMDb.

After enjoying the massive critical and box office success for his last outing Jai Bhim, Surya is all set to star in Pandiraj’s action thriller, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The movie stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as female lead with actors Vinay Rai, Saranya Ponvannan, M. S. Bhaskar and Sathyaraj, in ancillary roles. The project has been financed by Sun Pictures with music composed by D. Imman. Cinematography Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been taken care of by R. Rathnavelu and the film is ready for a theatrical release on 4 February 2022.