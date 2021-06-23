Suriya and Jyothika take their first dose of vaccine for Coronavirus; See Photos

Suriya and his wife Jyothika take the first dose of the vaccine at a private hospital in Chennai. The actor shared pictures on Twitter.

The country is going through the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic leaving everyone in a panic state. Being a highly populated country, each state is undergoing a crisis to stop the spread of the virus along with sufficing the medical care facilities. However, vaccination is the only cure for the novel Coronavirus pandemic and every person needs to be vaccinated.

The latest celebrity who got vaccinated and shared pictures on social media is Suriya. The Kollywood star couple, Suriya and Jyothika got their first dose of vaccination against Coronavirus today. Suriya took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures of himself and Jyothika getting their first shot at a private hospital in Chennai. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "#Vaccinated".

Celebrities all across the world are sharing pictures of themselves get vaccinated on social media and are encouraging their fans to also get vaccinated as soon as possible. Celebs like Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Chiranjeevi, Sudheer Babu, Rajinikanth and many others got vaccinated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is currently working for Suriya40. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and helmed by Pandiraj. Priyanka Atul Mohan is the leading lady. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash and Ilavarasu appear in key roles. Whereas Jyothika was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal (2020) a Tamil legal crime, which well received by the audiences.

