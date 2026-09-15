Suriya and Jyotika get remarried to celebrate 20 years of togetherness; Actors renews their vows with family

Suriya and Jyotika marked their 20th wedding anniversary on September 11, 2026. After two decades of marriage, the couple celebrated the milestone by renewing their vows in the presence of their family and children.

Suriya and Jyotika celebrate 20-year marriage by vow renewal

In a video shared online, Jyotika and Suriya were seen together in celebratory white outfits. Surrounded by family and friends, their son, Dev, walked his mother down the aisle, while their daughter, Diya, served as the maid of honor.

Here’s the post:

Sharing the video, Jyotika described the occasion as a celebration of 20 years of love, imperfections, adjustments, understanding, and sacrifices. She said their journey was never about having a perfect marriage, but about celebrating the people they have become for each other.

The actress added that she would cherish their friendship above all else, describing her husband as her equal, confidant, gossip partner and best friend. She concluded by raising a toast to the next 20 years together, embracing their imperfections and their perfect understanding.

Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006, after dating for several years. They went on to become one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema and are parents to two children.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Venky Atluri’s romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later develops an unexpected bond with Maddy, a medical student. Though they grow close despite their age difference, they do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future open to interpretation.

Apart from the lead duo, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles.

Up next, the Karuppu actor will headline Scene , an action entertainer directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen as co-leads. He also has the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (Suriya 48), directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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