Suriya and Jyotika exude couple goals as they step out on a romantic dinner date; see PICS

Suriya and Jyotika are considered one of the finest onscreen and off-screen pairs of Kollywood. The much-loved star couple is now set to celebrate 17 years of togetherness in September, this year. As you may know, Suriya and Jyotika are now totally busy in their respective careers and are juggling between Mumbai and Chennai for their work commitments. Amid their busy schedule, the Kaakha Kaakha actors recently stepped out on a romantic dinner date on Thursday night.

Suriya and Jyotika exude couple goals

The National award-winning actor and his lovely wife were spotted together at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday night, as they stepped out on a romantic dinner date. Suriya and Jyotika were seen chatting with each other as they arrived at the joint in their car. Later, the much-loved star couple greeted the paparazzi photographers with smiles, and posed for pictures before entering the restaurant.

Suriya is seen in his Kanguva look, with a thick, long beard and a combover hairstyle. As always, the talented actor looked simply handsome in a casual mauve shirt, which he paired with black trousers, a pair of black sneakers, and a statement watch. Jyotika, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a casual white shirt and a pair of black trousers. She opted for a free hairdo and no make-up look for her dinner date look. The Kaathal: The Core actress completed her look with a nude belt, minimal accessories, a nude cross-body bag, and a pair of matching ballerina shoes.

Check out Suriya and Jyotika's latest pictures, below:

Jyotika and Suriya's work fronts

The popular actress will be next seen in Kaathal: The Core, the upcoming Malayalam social drama which will mark her first collaboration with veteran megastar Mammootty. Later, Jyotika will make her comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming Srikanth Bolla biopic, which features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. She is also playing a key role in the recently announced untitled supernatural thriller, along with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

Suriya, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva. After wrapping up the project, the National award-winner will kickstart the shooting for Vaadivaasal, the much-delayed project which is helmed by renowned director Vetrimaaran. He is also reportedly teaming up with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara, for a gangster film.

