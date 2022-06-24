Suriya and Jyotika's Costa Rica vacay: Couple visit coffee plantations and enjoy river rafting; WATCH

Taking a break from their busy schedules, power couple Suriya and Jyotika took off for a refreshing trip to Costa Rica. Providing the fans with a detailed sneak peek into her adventurous trip, Jyotika shared a video on Instagram with the text, “One day baby we’ll be old... Oh baby we’ll be old. And think of all the stories that we could have told.”

In the video, the lovebirds can be seen visiting coffee plantations, zipping, and rafting during their holiday. She captioned the video, “Pura Vida”, a well-known phrase in Costa Rica.

On the work front, Suriya recently filmed his cameo in Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar as the protagonist. Radhika Madan will be seen as the leading lady in the flick.

In the meantime, the actor has two exciting projects in the making right now and he is shooting for them simultaneously. He will lead Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. The movie is believed to be based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. The flick will revolve around the relationship between a fighting bull (Jalikattu Kalai) and a village man. GV Prakash has scored the music for the film. The actor is also said to have undergone bull training for his role in the next.

Suriya will also headline Bala's upcoming venture tentatively named Suriya41. This actor-director has joined forces after almost 2 decades. The makers assembled a village set in Kanyakumari for the film and a few pictures from the sets of Suriya41 were dropped by fans on the internet. The Jai Bhim star is likely to play a double role in the flick. While his one character will be of a typical commoner, the other one is expected to be of a deaf and dumb person.

