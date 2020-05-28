Suriya and Karthi to feature in the Tamil remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ayyapanum Koshiyum?

According to news reports, Karthi is expected to play the role which was originally played by the Driving License actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Suriya will play the character of Ayyapanum which was essayed by Biju Menon.

The latest news update about the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, Ayyapanum Koshiyum state that the two of the most sought after actors from the south film industry, Karthi and Suriya will be playing the lead role in the remake. According to news reports, Karthi is expected to play the role which was originally played by the Driving License actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Suriya will play the character of Ayyapanum which was essayed by Biju Menon. The fans and followers of the Kaithi and Soorarai Pottru stars are very excited about the news of the two actors playing the lead roles in the Tamil remake of Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

The Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum was helmed by Sachy. The film received a lot of praise from the film audiences and critics. The audience members are particularly excited to see how the two brothers Karthi and Suriya portray rivals in the Tamil remake of the highly appreciated southern drama. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran recently returned to India from Jordon where he was stuck along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham. The crew was shooting in Jordon's Wadi Rum area when the lockdown was imposed due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Now, the actor is back home and is under home quarantine. The talented actor Karthi will be seen in the much-awaited drama Sultan alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Suriya played the lead in the film called Soorarai Pottru, which is based on the life of the founder of an airline.

