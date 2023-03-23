Suriya and Karthi pose for perfect festive PIC with Jyothika, Radhika Sarathkumar and family

The handsome brothers, Suriya and Karthi are one of the most popular actors in the South but maintain a very low-key personal life. It's very rare that fans get to see their pics together and now a family photo of the duo has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Suriya, his wife Jyothika, Karthi, his wife and sister along with Radhika Sarathkumar posed for a pic.

A family pic of Suriya and Karthi is currently doing rounds on social media and it makes for a perfect frame. Suriya and Karthi can be seen standing beside each other in ethnic kurtas and flaunting a huge smile. One can also see, Jyothika, Brinda Sivakumar and Radhika Sarathkumar in the pic. Looks like it was a festive click as everybody looks their best in ethnic attires.

Take a look at Suriya and Karthi's family pic here:

Suriya buys a house in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Suriya has been in the news for a few days after several reports claimed that he bought a house in Mumbai. According to reports, Suriya and Jyothika purchased a lavish bungalow in Mumbai. It is said that they have relocated to Mumbai to help their children's education and their respective careers. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

Suriya is also being papped often in Mumbai with Jyothika and the kids. A few days ago, he requested the paparazzi in Mumbai not to take pictures of his children.

Upcoming projects of Suriya and Karthi

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for his period drama, tentatively titled Suriya 42. It is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Disha Patani in the female lead role. The film will reportedly be in two parts and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.

Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is all set to begin the shoot in the month of April-May. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu. Music is composed by GV Prakash and the shoot is underway.

Karthi is currently busy working with Joker fame filmmaker Raju Murugan for an upcoming film titled Japan. Bankrolled by the production banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars actress Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady and Telugu actor Sunil, and filmmaker Vijay Milton in crucial roles.

The actor is currently awaiting for the release of Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor is playing the role of Vanthiyathevan in the film, which also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhitha Dhulipala and others. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release worldwide in theatres on April 28.

