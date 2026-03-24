Suriya and Karthi praise Ken Karunaas for Youth success: 'Project has truly landed in the right hands'

Youth, starring Ken Karunaas in the lead role, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by the actor himself, the coming-of-age comedy-drama appears to have struck a chord with audiences, with Suriya and Karthi congratulating him.

Suriya and Karthi congratulate Ken Karunaas for Youth success

Taking to social media, Ken Karunaas wrote, “Thank you, Suriya sir and Karthi sir… The kid in me will hold this close forever. I will always cherish this moment in my life.”

Moreover, the film’s producer, Karuppiah C. Ram, also shared some photos and wrote, “‘The project has truly landed in the right hands as producers.’ Hearing you call Youth a lovely film means a lot to us. Suriya sir, thank you for your kind words and for taking the time to watch the film after a long day of shooting and meeting us at midnight. It means more than I can express.”

“Karthi sir, from giving us the first clap at the pooja to now hearing that you enjoyed the film, it feels like a special full-circle moment. From being a fanboy to receiving your appreciation, it feels truly surreal,” the producer added.

Here are the posts:

Youth follows the story of Praveen, a Class 10 student. Beyond his academics and other aspects of life, he has only one ambition: to find true love. As he struggles to find romance, his life becomes entangled with three girls. At the same time, he must balance his relationship with his mother, who dotes on him, and his father, who has little hope for his son’s future.

Through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, Praveen gradually discovers the true meaning of love. This journey shapes his maturity and outlook on life, forming the central theme of the film.

Apart from Ken Karunaas, the film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh, and others in key roles.

Suriya and Karthi’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear on the big screen in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action entertainer is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor also has Vishwanath and Sons, which is set to hit theatres in July 2026. Additionally, he has Suriya47 with director Jithu Madhavan in his lineup.

On the other hand, Karthi has films like Sardar 2 and Marshal in his upcoming lineup.

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