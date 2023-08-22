Suriya and Karthikeya 2 director Chandoo Mondeti confirmed to collaborate; latter reveals interesting details

Suriya has one of the best lineups of any actor in Tamil cinema at the moment. There has been confirmation regarding another project that the actor is going to be a part of. This project will be helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The director himself has confirmed that he and Suriya are surely set to come together for an upcoming film.

Chandoo Mondeti confirms he will be doing a film with Suriya

Chandoo Mondeti himself opened up about the film and also revealed what it will be about. He shared that the film will be about the four Vedas. The director also revealed that the film will belong to the genre of socio-fantasy. From what Chandoo Mondeti has shared about the film, his forthcoming collaboration with Suriya comes across as a movie that deals with a unique subject.

The filmmaker also said that not just he but Suriya is also very excited about this project. But even though the two are all set to collaborate, their film will not take off anytime soon. Chandoo Mondeti shared that Suriya is occupied for the next two years, and therefore the film will only happen once Suriya is done with his current commitments.

Chandoo Mondeti also said that even though it will take a while for the film to start shooting, he is working on the script. Also, he further elaborated that Suriya does call him regularly to check on the progress of the script, even though the Jai Bhim actor is very busy with his ongoing commitments.

Chandoo Mondeti also added that Suriya has been nothing but encouraging till now and that he feels more enriched after every conversation he has with the actor. The filmmaker also called the actor friendly.

Chandoo Mondeti’s work front

For the uninitiated, Chandoo Mondeti started his career by directing Karthikeya in 2014. The film was a huge commercial success, as was its sequel, Karthikeya 2, which came out last year. His other directorial ventures include films like Premam, Savyasachi, and Blood Mary. The filmmaker is reported to now be directing Karthikeya 3. Therefore, it seems like his collaboration with Suriya will only take place after they both fulfill their current commitments.

