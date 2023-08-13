Suriya and Lokesh Kanagaraj likely to collaborate for a Rolex standalone film; Details Inside

Lokesh Kanagaraj must very well be the busiest director at the moment. He has the Thlapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer Leo coming up, but there are rumored talks going around about possible collaborations with the likes of Karthi, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth, just to name a few. Now, as per the latest reports, Lokesh is in talks to collaborate with Suriya as well.

Suriya has reportedly revealed in a fan meeting of his that the director had narrated a one-liner script to him. What makes this news even more exciting is that the film in question is a standalone Rolex movie. When Vikram was released, everyone went gaga over the movie and the characters in it. Even though the Ayan actor featured in the film, only in the climax, he managed to have a great impact with his role as Rolex.

Suriya and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s possible collaboration might be on the cards as per the latest buzz

Suriya’s cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram was one of the most celebrated cameos in the history of Tamil cinema. Concerning the positive response that Suriya received for his cameo appearance as Rolex in Vikram, it would not be a bad decision at all for Lokesh to make a full-fledged movie with the character. On the other hand, in his meeting with the fans, he also revealed information about his other upcoming films.

His highly anticipated collaboration with Vetrimaaran, Vaadivaasal, will start once the filmmaker completes the sequel to Viduthalai. This news is also touted to have been revealed by the actor while he was conversing with his fans. Reportedly, the actor also shared that his next film, Kanguva, directed by Siva, had turned out much better than expected. This will certainly be great news for the actor’s fans.

Suriya has one of the most exciting lineups among the current big stars of Tamil cinema. He is not just sticking to commercial mass entertainers but is branching out into unexplored territories. Hopefully, this new phase will be one that does wonders for the talented actor. If a standalone film with an in-demand director like Lokesh Kanagaraj also takes place, then there would be no stopping Suriya.

