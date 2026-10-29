Suriya and Mandaadi director Mathimaran to collaborate for Suriya49 for coastal action drama? Here’s what we know

Suriya is reportedly considering a collaboration with Mandaadi director Mathimaran for his 49th film. Tentatively titled Suriya49, the upcoming project is said to be a large-scale coastal action drama, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Suriya to work with Mandaadi’s Mathimaran for Suriya49?

According to Movies Singapore, Suriya is reportedly in talks to collaborate with Mathimaran, the director of Mandaadi, for his 49th film. Tentatively titled Suriya49, the project is expected to be a grand coastal action drama and is likely to be produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

However, the development remains unconfirmed, and Suriya has yet to officially announce his next project.

Interestingly, Suriya and producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu were previously expected to collaborate on Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. The project has faced prolonged delays, although the producer recently indicated that the film remains on the cards. Whether the proposed Suriya49 collaboration will materialise remains to be seen.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later develops a close bond with Maddy, a medical student.

Despite their significant age difference, the two develop romantic feelings for each other but ultimately do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future open-ended.

The film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, and Rajiv Menon in key roles.

Looking ahead, Suriya will headline Scene , which is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The action comedy co-stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, and Naslen.

Written and directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film follows a former officer tasked with tracking down someone connected to an old identity. With no team available to assist him, he assembles a group of unconventional individuals to capture the mysterious figure.

Produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios, the film also features Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan, and others in key roles.

Following Scene, Suriya is set to headline the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale , also known as Suriya48. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films, the upcoming project also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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