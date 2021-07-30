Suriya and other cast PHOTOS from the sets of Jai Bhim goes viral; Film based on a true story

Suriya is one of the most popular and talented actors in the Tamil film industry, who carries a loyal fan base all over the Southern states. His movies, which get dubbed in other languages receive equal love from other state audiences. After scoring massive acclaim with Aakasam Nee Haddura (2020,) Suriya is all set to entertain with his forthcoming movie title Jai Bhim. On the occasion of Suriya’s birthday, the makers unveiled the title and first look of the movie. Now, a new set of photos featuring Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel from the sets of Jai Bhim are going viral on the internet.

A series of photos of Suriya from the sets of Jai Bhim has surfaced on social media. In the photos, he can be seen dressed in his character as a lawyer. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film fighting for the rights of the underprivileged. However, there is a new buzz that Jai Bhim is based on a true story. The film takes inspiration from retired Madras HC Judge K Chandru, who was an advocate in 1993 and fought a case for tribal women. The film shows the grit of a lawyer who wants justice for the underprivileged.

Take a look at the photos of Suriya and the team from the sets of Jai Bhim here:

Actor @Suriya_offl 's #JaiBhim is based on a real story.. When Retired #MadrasHC Judge Hon. #Chandru was an advocate in 1993, he fought the case for a Tribal woman.. The movie is based on that case.. Retd. Judge #Chandru is a highly respected Judge, who disposed 96,000 cases.. pic.twitter.com/PQywMRYuQn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 29, 2021

Jai Bhim is written and directed by TJ Gnanavel. Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan is the leading lady. Prakash Raj will be seen in a crucial role. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, this will be the fourth time the production house and Suriya are collaborating on a project.