Suriya and Pandiraj’s upcoming flick to be rolled out before Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal?

Pandiraj, whose last film was Namma Veettu Pillai with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor, is rumoured to be directing Suriya's next film.

It was rumoured recently that Suriya will be joining hands with director Pandiraj for his next film. Now, a new media report has come up stating that the film will be rolled out before the actor’s next film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal. While no official confirmation was made on Suriya’s collaboration with Pandiraj, reports about the film are coming up almost every day, and we cannot help but wait for the makers to make official announcement about the film.

As far as his next film Soorarai Pottru is concerned, the film is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and the film will also have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, the film is directed by Sudha K Prasad. Soorarai Pottru was supposed to hit the big screens in April 2020.

About his film with director Hari titled Aruvaa, the action drama will be produced by Studio Green. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruvaa and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. Aruvaa was supposed to be rolled on floors in April. But due to the ongoing lockdown, the shooting has been postponed.

