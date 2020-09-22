  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya and Pandiraj’s upcoming flick to be rolled out before Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal?

Pandiraj, whose last film was Namma Veettu Pillai with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor, is rumoured to be directing Suriya's next film.
13295 reads Mumbai
Suriya and Pandiraj’s upcoming flick to be rolled out before Vetrimaaran’s VaadivaasalSuriya and Pandiraj’s upcoming flick to be rolled out before Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was rumoured recently that Suriya will be joining hands with director Pandiraj for his next film. Now, a new media report has come up stating that the film will be rolled out before the actor’s next film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal. While no official confirmation was made on Suriya’s collaboration with Pandiraj, reports about the film are coming up almost every day, and we cannot help but wait for the makers to make official announcement about the film.

As far as his next film Soorarai Pottru is concerned, the film is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and the film will also have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, the film is directed by Sudha K Prasad. Soorarai Pottru was supposed to hit the big screens in April 2020.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT release on October 2

About his film with director Hari titled Aruvaa, the action drama will be produced by Studio Green. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruvaa and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. Aruvaa was supposed to be rolled on floors in April. But due to the ongoing lockdown, the shooting has been postponed.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement