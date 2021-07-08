Suriya and Pragya Martin’s new romantic PHOTO from the anthology Navarasa goes viral

Suriya and Pragya Martin will play lead roles in Gautham Menon's short film, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, a part of Netflix's anthology Navarasa. This latest photo of the two is currently going viral on social media platforms

The Netflix anthology film Navarasa consists of 9 stories with various emotions. Navarasa is headed by Mani Ratnam and Priyadarshan, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami, Ponram, Vasanth, and R Rathindran are directing the other eight segments of the project. Gautham Menon directorial short film titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru stars Suriya and Pragya Martin in the lead role. Now a photo of the two from the film is currently trending on social media.

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru is a classic Gautham Menon kinda romantic film. In the photo, Suriya and Pragya can be seen sharing earphones as they listen to music on an electronic gadget. The talented actor looks extremely young and dashing in his long hairdo, paired with a casual outfit. This film marks the reunion of Suriya and Gautham Menon after a long gap in the industry. Take a look at the viral photo:

Navarasa is the most awaited film on Netflix as it marks an ensemble of great actors, directors and musicians together. Some of the most acting talents of the South Indian film industry, including Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anjali, Prasanna, Delhi Ganesh, Revathy, Yogi Babu and others have played pivotal roles in the various segments of Navarasa. The anthology is slated to be released on Netflix in August 2021. Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that the trailer of Navarasa will be released tomorrow or this week. There has been no update on the same as of now.

Credits :Ramesh Bala Twitter

