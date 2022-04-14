Suriya and Ram Charan post heartfelt Tamil New Year wishes for fans; Check it out

Kollywood dreamboat Suriya has dropped a very special video to wish his fans a happy Tamil New Year. The Jai Bhim actor is seen walking a buffalo on the streets. RRR star Ram Charan also tweeted a New Year post, “Happy New Year to all Tamil brothers and sisters living all over the world.”

Suriya will headline director Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal. The film is a cinematic retelling of C S Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. The tale follows the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai, also known as the fighting bull and a common man. It seems like Suriya is providing us with an insight into his next.



Furthermore, he will also play the lead in Bala's forthcoming project, Suriya 41. This actor-director pair is working together after almost 2 decades and they recently began the shoot for the film. They have previously collaborated for blockbuster films like Nandha in 2001 and Pithamagan in 2003. The makers have erected a huge village set in Kanyakumari to give the venture a rural texture.

Suriya is said to play a double role in the film. One of the characters is speculated to be deaf and dumb. According to reports, one of his parts can also be that of a fisherman.

Ram Charan is currently busy with S Shankar’s political drama, RC15. He will be sharing screen space with Bollywood diva Kiara Advani. Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the script for RC 15 has been penned by director Karthik Subbaraj.

