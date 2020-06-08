Suriya and Samantha Akkineni starrer 24 to get a part 2 CONFIRMS director Vikram K Kumar

Vikram K Kumar who directed Suriya and Samantha Akkineni's 24, has confirmed that he has been working on the script for the film's second part.

Director Vikram K Kumar instantly gained popularity with his film 24 starring Suriya and Samantha Akkineni. The film had Suriya playing triple roles and it was lauded by critics and fans for its complex screenplay. Now, according to Galatta media, the director has reportedly confirmed a part two for the film, though he did not reveal if it would be a sequel or a prequel. The director also added that they decided about the second part when the film was being shot.

The web portal quoted the actor as saying, “While we were shooting for 24, Suriya sir told me that I should come up with the story for a second part. He told this during the last schedule of 24. But what both of us decided was, we shouldn't do the second part, just for the sake of it. It has to have a very strong story and screenplay like 24. That process is going on now. Multiple drafts have been written, but I'm not satisfied with what I've written.”

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha K Prasad. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and the film will also have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment have bankrolled the film. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film. She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

