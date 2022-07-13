Suriya and Siruthai Siva's next to start rolling in August; To be likely announced on Jai Bhim star's birthday

Suriya is all set to embark on a new journey soon. It is being reported that the Jai Bhim star has joined hands with filmmaker Siruthai Siva and will commence filming for this untitled project by August this year. It is further believed that an official announcement about the same will be made on Suriya's birthday on 23rd July. Reportedly, this yet-to-be-named venture will be made on a massive scale.

According to the reports, the shoot of the movie will take place in Goa, and the first schedule of the flick will go on for a month in the beach city. Meanwhile, other details regarding the film's cast and technical crew will come to light in some time.

Additionally, Suriya has also signed up to play the lead in director Bala's next. Recently, the makers revealed the name of the movie. Temporarily called Suriya41, the flick has finally been titled Vanangaan. Unveiling the name of Bala's birthday, Suriya wrote on Twitter, "Great to be reunited with you..! Happy birthday brother...!" The announcement poster features the Soorarai Pottru actor in a ruthless avatar, donning a beard, and intense eyes.

The shoot of Vanangaan is on at the moment. This highly-anticipated movie has Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa onboard the cast and they will be seen essaying significant roles. For the unversed, the flick marks the collaboration of the actor and director duo after almost 2 decades. They are credited with providing 2 blockbusters earlier including the 2001 drama Nandha, and the 2003 movie Pithamagan.

Meanwhile, Suriya is also working on Vetri Maaran's next Vaadivaasal. The film is said to be inspired by CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name.

