Suriya and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal to be rolled out in September?

Suriya recently joined the shooting of his upcoming film with Pandiraj and posted a photo from the sets.

A couple of days back, Suriya took to his Twitter space and shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming film with director Pandiraj. With the photo, it was revealed that the actor has resumed shooting after completely recovering from COVID 19. Now, a new piece of report has come which states that the actor’s next film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal will be rolled out in September and Suriya will also join the sets in the same month.

However, an official announcement on the same is yet to be made. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. Last month, Suriya took the social media by storm after he announced on the micro blogging website that he tested positive for COVID 19. Later, his brother Karthi announced that he was recovering well and was home quarantined.

Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his film with Pandiraj. Tentatively titled Suriya40, the film was launched in February with a formal pooja. It has Priyanka Anand as the leading lady. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise. While some reports suggest that the film will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, it is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew of these films too soon.

