Suriya becomes a 'torchbearer' of South Cinema, here's why

Suriya Sivakumar, probably this name doesn't need any introduction as he makes sure everyone all around the globe knows him for his fine work and amazing acting prowess. Having been in the Tamil industry since 1997, he has only been to be known as the finest actor in the Indian film industry, not just in South or Kollywood. His filmography speaks volumes of his dedication, passion and generosity.

If we can say, Suriya is one of the very few actors who somehow manage to touch the hearts of audiences with almost every movie, be it as an amnesia lover boy in Ghajini or a lawyer who fights for justice in Jai Bhim.

While the pandemic was a stop breaker for many, for Suriya it was a relentless drive to improve and reinvigorate. And then what we see is movies like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, which are based on real-life incidents and rearview mirror to society.

When Soorarai Pottru was announced, obviously like every Suriya's movie, the anticipation was high, little did we know that it would blow everyone's minds. Being the biopic of Simplifly Deccan founder, G. R. Gopinath, Suriya essayed the titular role and shared a story of the middle class who has dreams high as the sky and how he manages to succeed. The character played by Suriya was just another person among us who wants to take his parents or loved ones by flight but the cost prices hit him hard and then what you see after years of sheer determination is that the young boy becomes one of India's most successful aviation entrepreneurs. Inspiring much right? This movie came as a fresh breath of air amid the pandemic and refreshed everyone with new energy and enthusiasm.

After Soorari Pottru, all eyes were on Suriya about what is next in the story and that's when Jai Bhim was placed right in front of him. The movie based is based on a true event and shows caste discrimination as well as an honest portrayal of police brutality. In India, where caste places a crucial role in everything, from basic rights to voting, Jai Bhim showed tribes do not even have any proof to show that they are citizens.

With Jai Bhim, Suriya has shown that he is not in the industry just to provide entertainment but also to enlighten social issues and bring them to a wider range of audiences like it is needed. Sometimes, somebody has to be a torchbearer and show look it is all dark there.

Suriya has managed to hog the attention of international media and audiences not just once but twice. Despite the language barrier and no understanding of words, movies like Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru have stuck the strings of International audiences so well that they had been selected for Oscars. Though both the movies couldn't make it to the finals, the impact they have made on many is not less than any big win. Like they, if you can bring a small change in this world, then it is a big achievement.

Though the 46-year-old has actively raised his voice over social issues in the past, most notably the discussion around NEET and the consequent student suicides — Jai Bhim is a marked departure from the actor’s recent on-screen commercial offerings, to depict a subject as serious as caste discrimination and injustice. His upcoming film Vaadivaasal is also based on real sports centered on jallikattu, so where and what will Suriya offer with this film to society and people is to be awaited.

