Suriya to begin work on Pandiraj directorial after completing Mani Ratnam's anthology?

The latest news reports about the Kaappaan actor state that he will kick start work on the project with filmmaker Pandiraj and then move on to working with director Vetri Maaran for Vaadivaasal.
The latest buzz in the south film industry is that popular actor Suriya will start work on the much awaited Pandiraj directorial soon after he completes work on Mani Ratnam's anthology titled Navarasa. The latest news reports about the Kaappaan actor state that he will kick start work on the project with filmmaker Pandiraj and then move on to working with director Vetri Maaran for Vaadivaasal. The southern actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming drama called Soorarai Pottru. The film was slated for a release earlier on but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The makers of Soorarai Pottru then announced that the film will release on a digital streaming platform on October 30. The news reports further stated that the makers of Soorarai Pottru did not get the required permissions due to which the film's release got postponed once again.

Now, the Suriya starrer will release on an OTT platform on November 12. The film with Suriya in the lead is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The highly anticipated film Soorarai Pottru revolves around the founder of Air Deccan, GR Gopinath. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film. The fans are also eagerly waiting for an update on Suriya's film with Pandiraj which is tentatively called Suriya 40.

(ALSO READ: Suriya shares an emotional post about Soorarai Pottru with a new video; Take a look)

