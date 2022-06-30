Suriya on-board Oscars panel; Kamal Haasan congratulates Vikram co-star on the distinguished honour

Kollywood heartthrob Suriya was recently awarded the distinguished honor of being invited to join the esteemed Oscars committee. Acknowledging the invite, the Jai Bhim actor took to Twitter and thanked them for the opportunity. Accepting the proposal, the star assured his supporters that he would try his best to make them proud. Along with Suriya, actress Kajol and Writing With Fire makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas have also received an invite.

Suriya took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!!."

Meanwhile, his Vikram co-star Kamal Haasan congratulated him for this incredible feat. He wrote, "Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be a proud brother to join the crowd of excellence."

Retweeted his post, the Soorarai Pottru star reacted, "Thank you anna."

In the meantime, other bigwigs from across the world have also been given the same opportunity. These include The Queen's Gambit fame Anya Taylor-Joy, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan, and Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur to name a few.

Up next, Suriya will be working on filmmaker Vetrimaaran's directorial titled Vaadivaasal. The storyline of the film is inspired by CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. It talks about the unique relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai, a fighting bull, and a common man.

He will further lead Bala's next, named Suriya41 for now. This actor and director combo has joined hands after a long time. The protagonist is likely to be seen in a double role in the flick. One of the characters will be a commoner, while the other role is likely to be a deaf and dumb person.

