Suriya breaks down at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial as he pays homage; See PICS & VIDEO

Actor Suriya visited Kanteerava Studios and paid homage to Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor broke down at Puneeth's memorial and also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to brother Shivarajkumar and his family. A video of Suriya crying at his memorial has left fans heartbroken.

Speaking to the media, Suriya in teary-eyed said, "It's very unfair and shouldn't have happened. I am still not able to accept what has happened. My family and Anna's family are very fond of each other. My father spent a lot of memorable time with his family. Puneeth and I first met when our mothers were pregnant. My mom was four months pregnant with me, while Puneeth's mom was seven months pregnant with him. This was our first meeting. Amma shared this with me. Even they cannot accept his demise. He always had a smiling face in all the photos and videos. I only heard about all the good things he had done in his life. We will hold on to the memories and will keep him smiling in our hearts. We will not let go of that. I pray for more strength for his family, his daughters, fans and all the Kannadigas. I will terribly miss him. My prayers and deepest condolences to his family.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu and Powerstar passed away due to heart attack at the age of 46 on October 29. Puneeth was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru with full state honours. Celebs like Chiranjeevi, Yash, Ram Charan, Vishal and fans from all across the world have come to pay their respects to the late actor.