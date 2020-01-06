Suriya BREAKS DOWN on stage after hearing a touching story of an underprivileged girl at an event

Actor Suriya, who has been helping underprivileged children with his Agaram foundation, broke down on stage, after a girl, who graduated with the help of the foundation, narrated her life story.

It is well known that actor Suriya has been helping underprivileged children get proper education though his Agaram foundation. During an event of the foundation, a girl, who pursued English Literature, spoke about how the foundation helped her reach her dream. The girl, who hailed from a rural village, lost her father to cancer, and her mother is a daily wage worker. With the help of funding by Agaram foundation, the girl received her college degree, and now, she is placed as an English trainer for an organization.

The girl also mentioned that several times, she had thought about quitting her studies owing to her family’s financial difficulty. However, the mentors at Agaram foundation motivated her and made her continue her studies. While hearing the story, Suriya got all emotional and broke down even when he was sitting at the dais. When he got inconsolable, he walked up to her and embraced her for a good long time.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in Sooraraippottru, which will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. The Sudha K Prasad directorial’s teaser will be revealed tomorrow. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the main antagonist. This will be the actor’s maiden Kollywood movie and he will be seen playing the role of an airline owner. When the first look of the movie was revealed, it took the social media by storm.

Credits :Indiaglitz

Read More