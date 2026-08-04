Suriya breaks silence on Kanguva failure, reveals when Rolex can happen: “Don’t know what Lokesh Kanagaraj…”

Suriya is one of the most popular names from the Tamil film industry. The actor recently made his long-awaited comeback at the box office with the blockbuster run of Karuppu. And now, he is gearing up for his second release of the year, Vishwanath & Sons, this Independence Day. The actor is quite busy with an exciting line up ahead. However, there is constant chatter on social media about when Rolex can happen.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Suriya admitted that he has no idea when Rolex will finally happen. The actor candidly said, “I don't know what Lokesh (Lokesh Kanagaraj) is doing. He's already busy with Allu Arjun's film. I think he also has Vikram 2. But I see him in the interviews saying Rolex is there. He is writing it. So, whenever it happens. Time will answer.”

The actor mentioned that his upcoming movie with Jithu Madhvan is already completed and it will have theatrical release towards 2026-end. He said, “Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan’s film is done. Yesterday was the wrap of that film. That is our home production. That will be the end of the year release.”

Suriya also reflected on the unpredictability of success while indirectly mentioning the diverse cases of Kanguva and Karuppu. He said, “With the same trust and same belief you do a film for almost 200 days, almost half a year. That can completely wash out. It never works. And you do a 45 day shoot and that film becomes the year's biggest Blockbuster. So, there's still so much to learn and unlearn. I don't think I can say that I've learned it all, even after 30 years in the industry. So, I’m just flowing.”

For the unversed, Suriya’s 2024 film Kanguva was released with much-anticipation but it turned out to be a major debacle at the box office. The period drama, directed by Shiva, faced massive losses. Later this year, he made his strong comeback with the RJ Balaji-directed film, Karuppu, which did a huge business at the box office, becoming his biggest blockbuster ever.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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