  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya breaks the silence on recent controversy; Requests his fans to concentrate on productive things only

Yesterday, legendary director Bharathiraja issued a statement condemning Meera Mithun’s allegations against the actors and their spouses.
29544 reads Mumbai
Suriya breaks the silence on recent controversy; Requests his fans to concentrate on productive things onlySuriya breaks the silence on recent controversy; Requests his fans to concentrate on productive things only

Recently, a video of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Meera Mithun surfaced online, where she put out a number of allegations about Suriya and Vijay. All these days, neither of the actors made any reply or statement about her video. Yesterday, legendary director Bharathiraja issued a statement condemning Meera Mithun’s allegations against the actors and their spouses. He also urged the Artists’ Union to come forward and act against the same. He also advised Meera to work hard in order to achieve big in the industry instead of trying to gain negative publicity.

Acknowledging Bharathiraja’s statement, Suriya took to his Twitter space and requested his fans to only concentrate on productive things and not to waste time on unnecessary things. He also thanked Bharathiraja for standing up for him. He wrote, “I request my brothers and sisters to spend their time and energy only on productive things. I sincerely thank director Bharathiraja for coming forward and standing up for me”.

Check out his Tweet here:

Also Read: Air India Crash: Suriya salutes Malappuram people who helped victims; Offers condolences to grieving families

On the work front, Suriya has three films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Sudha K Prasad’s Soorarai Pottru, with Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. He also has Aruvaa with Hari. The film’s rest of the cast and crew have not been officially announced yet. With Vetri Maaran, Suriya has Vaadivasal, which is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. Bharathiraja will be seen playing a key role in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu starring Simbu as the lead actor.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement