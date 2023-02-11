Suriya bulks up for Siva's film, performs pull ups in gym as he flaunts biceps in latest workout video

A video of Suriya from the gym as he workouts has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Reportedly, the actor is sweating it all and bulking up for Suriya42. In the video, he is seen doing pull-ups and flaunting his biceps. Clad in a tank top, his bare back looks chiselled and perfect.

National Award-winning actor Suriya 's upcoming film with director Siva, tentatively titled Suriya 42, is one of the most anticipated films. The film, which is set in the periodic backdrop, will feature him as a warrior and is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to the role. The actor is putting all his efforts and dedication to fit into the role and the latest workout video of him is proof of it.

Check out Suriya's workout video here:



About Suriya42

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead of the film. The untitled project marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani, who is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Suriya, the leading man is said to be playing a warrior in the film, which is being made in 3D format. Suriya 42 features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others.

The makers are reportedly planning to release Suriya 42 in two parts. The movie, which is being made as the most expensive project in Suriya’s career, will be simultaneously released in 10 languages. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the Siva directorial, which is bankrolled by UV Creations.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that leading Hindi film producer, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, has acquired the Hindi rights of this much awaited reincarnation action adventure for a near record price. An industry source shares, “Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired the Hindi rights of Suriya 42 for a sum of Rs 100 crore. This is the biggest buy till date for a Suriya film in Hindi as also one of the biggest buys till date for a Pan-India film from the Tamil Film Industry.