Suriya celebrates arrival of 2025 with new year special look from Retro; pens ‘Lots of love, lots of light and...’

Suriya is currently working on his film Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring with Trisha Krishnan. And to celebrate and wish his fans on the occasion of the New Year, the actor dropped a post on his social media. He treated his fans to the new look of his next film, Retro.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor wrote, “Happy 2025! Lots of love, lots of light, and lots of happiness,” as he sported his vintage outfit and posed against the landscapes and his classic vintage car.

See the new look from Retro here:

The movie Retro is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and is touted to be a romantic action movie. The film was initially titled Suriya44, with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

Besides the leading cast, the movie also has an ensemble list of actors, including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Remya Suresh, and many more. Additionally, the film is expected to be released in theaters in the summer of 2025.

The title teaser of the movie was unveiled a few days ago as well, which showed glimpses of the tale of a violent and notorious gangster leaving the crime-filled world after falling in love. The rest of the film seems to talk about what transpired in his life before he met her and what effect his departure could showcase.

Watch the Retro teaser here:

Moving ahead, Suriya has been making headlines for quite some time now, especially with the buzz of Vaadivaasal heating up. The movie, which is being directed by Vetrimaaran, is said to begin its work soon as the director has wrapped up his latest venture, Viduthalai Part 2.

Additionally, speculations have also sparked that the much-awaited collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran is likely to become a trilogy, spanning the story across three films.

Coming to the work front, Suriya was last seen in the film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The fantasy action flick featured the tale of a tribal warrior and his promise to protect a child in his next life, tracing back to the events that occurred around them.

