Suriya celebrates his birthday with wife Jyothika on the sets of Etharkkum Thunindhavan; See VIRAL PHOTOS

Suriya is one of the most beloved actors of South Indian cinema. Despite predominantly working in Tamil cinema, the actor has a huge fan base all over South India and especially in the Telugu states. Suriya’s latest venture Suriya40, with the director Pandiraj, was announced at the beginning of the year and since then has been carrying huge expectations. Yesterday, as a part of the birthday special, the makers unveiled the title and the first, second, third look posters of Suriya from the movie. The movie is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

While the fans just couldn’t get over the posters of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the makers shared photos of Suriya celebrating his birthday on the sets. In the two photos, which have surfaced on special media, Suriya can be seen celebrating his birthday and cutting the cake along with his wife Jyothika and the team of Etharkkum Thunindhavan. It is very rare to see Suriya off-screen as he is a very private person, who does not share any photos so this glimpse into his birthday celebration has filled fans with joy.

On the occasion, of Suriya’s birthday, three look posters were released and they showed the actor in a never-seen avatar. He sported a rugged look and looked intense in the posters.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. Etharkkum Thunindhavan recently resumed shoot post lockdown and are currently filming in Chennai. the film is expected to release next year. However, nothing is officially announced yet.