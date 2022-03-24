Suriya to collaborate with director Siva & music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his next?

While Suriya already has two movies in the pipeline, his next has currently become a huge buzz on the internet. According to reports, Suriya's next will be with director Siva. It is also said that music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music and background for the film. However, nothing yet official announced as of now.

Fans are really excited about this combination and especially the collaboration of Anirudh has already set expectations. Anirudh had previously composed the soundtrack of Suriya's 2018 film, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. More recently, Anirudh sang the opening number of Suriya's latest release, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, titled 'Vaa Da Thambi'.

The official announcement of the project is awaited from the movie makers and is to be expected soon.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Vaadivaasal, based on Tamil Naidu's sport Jallikattu. After this, he has another untitled film with director Bala, whom he is teaming up with after 20 years. Reportedly, Suriya's wife and actress Jyothika will be seen as the female lead and the duo will be pairing up after 15 years. The film will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

