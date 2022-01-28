Suriya to collaborate with filmmakers Siva and Sudha Kongara for their next

Suriya is enjoying great heights of success after his film Jai Bhim received tremendous response for both audiences and critics. The film was even featured on Oscars YouTube channel. Jai Bhim has made it among 276 feature films for Oscars 2021 . The actor has been enjoying the massive success of his social drama. To top it, the actor also has an exciting lineup for 2022.

Speaking to the online portal Variety, Suriya spilled the beans on his new project. The actor revealed that he will be collaborating with Annaatthe director Siva, and Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for their upcoming ventures. However, an official announcement regarding both projects are expected to be made only later, after the things are more official.

In the meantime, Suriya has completed the shoot for Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film is slated to release next month in February. Suriya will appear on big screens after a long time with this film. Themovie is set for a grand Pan Indian release. After Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the actor will start the work on director Bala’s next. He will also be shooting for Vaadi Vaasal with Vetri Maaran. It sure feels like another great year for the star.