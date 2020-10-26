Suriya CONFIRMS his next film with director Pandiraj; Sun Pictures to bankroll the project

Actor Suriya took to his Twitter space and announced that his next film tentatively titled Suriya 40, will be helmed by director Pandiraj.

It looks like actor Suriya is on a spree of signing films. While the trailer of his upcoming film is receiving tremendous positive response from his fans and celebrities on social media, the actor has announced his next film with director Pandiraj. Tentatively titled Suriya 40, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The makers have not yet announced the official list of other cast and crew members. It is expected that the same will be announced in the coming days.

Other than this, Suriya has three films in his pipeline. Soorarai Pottru by critically acclaimed director Sudha Kongara will get a direct release on Amazon Prime on November 12. The film stars Aparna Balamurai as the leading lady. The makers released the film’s trailer today and it received tremendous response. Director Pandiraj too lauded the trailer saying that it was intense. While it was expected that more details about his other two upcoming projects will be announced, this collaboration with Pandiraj has come as an unexpected one.

He has in his kitty, a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew of these films too soon.

