Suriya congratulates MK Stalin as he takes oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister; Kamal Haasan attends ceremony

The voting for the Assembly Elections was conducted on April 6, while the results were announced on May 2.

After MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, congratulatory messages are flooding on Twitter. The DMK supremo made his cadre emotional after he addressed himself as ‘Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin’. While congratulatory messages poured in for him after the vote counting day, Suriya has now tweeted his wish to MK Stalin. In the heart-warming wish, Suriya added that it gives him hope to see him as the Chief Minister at a time when people are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Suriya also extended his wishes to all the other ministers who are took oath for their respective fields. Kamal Haasan was one of the early attendees who reached the venue of the swearing in ceremony. He attended the event and was there until all the other ministers took their oaths. It is to be noted that Kamal Haasan contested in the election from the South Coimbatore constituency. However, he did not get elected.

இன்று பதவி ஏற்க்கும் தமிழக முதல்வர் @mkstalin அவர்களுக்கும் அமைச்சர் பெருமக்களுக்கும் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள்!! pic.twitter.com/AclBvTXu3F — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 7, 2021

முத்துவேல் கருணாநிதி ஸ்டாலின் எனும் நான்” and it begins my hearty congratulations to our CM @mkstalin ayya and the council of ministers. — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 7, 2021

Kollywood actor and MLA-elect Udhayanidhi Stalin took part in the ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Pandiraj directorial which is yet to be titled. He also has other films in his kitty including Vetri Maaran’s Vaadivasal. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. His film Indian 2 with Shankar is not resuming shooting anytime soon as the makers and Shankar are having issues with production cost.

