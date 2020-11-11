  1. Home
Suriya on controversy of releasing Soorarai Pottru on OTT: Sometimes people take extra time to understand

However, with time, things have started falling in the place for Suriya and finally, Soorarai Pottru is releasing on Amazon Prime India.
20681 reads Mumbai
Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru is all set to release tomorrow, November 12 on an OTT platform. However, to release the film directly online amidst Pandemic was not an easy decision for the actor. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Theatre And Multiplex Owners’ Association had threatened to ban films starring Suriya after he decided to release his wife Jyothika's film Pon Magal Vandhal on OTT platform. Many thought it could impact Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. However, with time things started falling in the place and finally, Soorarai Pottru is releasing on Amazon Prime India. 

Reacting to the controversy, Suriya in a recent interview said, "We are one big family. Things have to be explained to them. Sometimes, people take extra time to understand. It’s only for the larger good that we have gone the OTT way. No one can compensate what the theatrical experience can give you. But, I’m thankful that we’re able to connect to fans via Amazon Prime Video." Well, there is too much excitement regarding Soorarai Pottru release and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. 

Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Rajsekar Karpoora sundarapandian (2D) and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. 

Also Read: Suriya pays tribute to his fans like never before ahead of Soorarai Pottru's big release; WATCH

Credits :India Today

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

I can't even find soorarai potru trailer in amazon prime now

