Suriya dedicates his accomplishments to his wife Jyothika; Says 'she's sacrificing a lot...'

Suriya has won hearts with his acceptance speech after winning the Best Actor award. He dedicated his accomplishments and wins to his dear wife Jyothika. The actor also thanked her and expressed gratitude towards Jyothika for always supporting him in life. The video of his speech and love for his wife is currently going viral on social media.

Suriya was presented with the Best Actor award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed film Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama based on real events. The actor and Jai Bhim reportedly won five awards at Vikatan Awards. In his acceptance speech, Suriya thanked a lot of people who worked on the film. Finally, he said, “I’d like to dedicate this award to my wife Jyothika. She’s the one who’s sacrificing a lot, taking care of the kids and letting me act. Every time something happens in my life, she’s also a part of it."

Suriya is a doting husband and proved it time and again. He never misses a moment to flaunt love for his wife, who has been with him through thick and thin. They are proud parents of two kids, Diya and Dev. In fact, after their marriage, Jyothika also took a long break from acting to support her family and be with the kids.



Upcoming films

The talented actor has several interesting projects lined up. According to reports, he is currently busy with the shooting of his 42nd outing in cinema, which has been titled Kanguva. The movie, which is helmed by Siva, is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the career of Suriya. The film will be released in 10 languages and also in 2D and 3D versions.

Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is all set to begin the shoot in the month of April-May. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu. Music is composed by GV Prakash and the shoot is underway.

