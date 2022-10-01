Suriya dedicates National Award to 'Anbana' fans; Shares family PIC with Jyothika, kids and parents
Actor Suriya, his wife Jyothika received respective awards for blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru.
Suriya won the National Award as Best Actor for his blockbuster performance in 2020's Soorarai Pottru. He attended the National Film Awards ceremony, which took place on Saturday in Delhi along with his family. Today, the actor shared a happy family pic featuring his wife Jyothika, kids and parents as he dedicated the award to his 'Anbana fans'.
Suriya took to his Twitter and shared a pic with his wife Jyothika, daughter Diya and son Dev and his parents. The pic is currently winning hearts on the internet. It is rare to see pics of Suriya with his family as he maintains a very low-key profile.
Sharing the pics on Twitter, Suriya wrote, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards." Actor Suriya received the Best Actor award for Soorarai Pottru and his actor-wife Jyothika received the Best Feature Film Award for Soorarai Pottru.
Jyothika, the proud producer who received the Swarna Kamal Award, took to her official Instagram page and shared glimpses of the great evening. “Proud and blessed!” wrote the actress-producer, who shared pictures with husband Suriya, kids Dev and Diya, Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara and leading lady Aparna Balamurali.
Also Read: 'Proud and blessed' Jyotika shares glimpses of National Awards evening with hubby Suriya and kids
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will appear in Bala's untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. He then has another film titled Jallikattu with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The flick is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. After this, Suriya has a forthcoming film with director Siva and Disha Patani, which is a period drama and will release in 3D.