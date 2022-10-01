Suriya dedicates National Award to 'Anbana' fans; Shares family PIC with Jyothika, kids and parents



Suriya won the National Award as Best Actor for his blockbuster performance in 2020's Soorarai Pottru. He attended the National Film Awards ceremony, which took place on Saturday in Delhi along with his family. Today, the actor shared a happy family pic featuring his wife Jyothika, kids and parents as he dedicated the award to his 'Anbana fans'.

Suriya took to his Twitter and shared a pic with his wife Jyothika, daughter Diya and son Dev and his parents. The pic is currently winning hearts on the internet. It is rare to see pics of Suriya with his family as he maintains a very low-key profile.