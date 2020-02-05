Suriya to do a cameo in Bala's upcoming film with Arya and Atharvaa? Find Out

Soorarai Pottru lead actor Suriya is expected to do a cameo in director Bala's upcoming untitled film. The south drama will see actors Arya and Atharvaa in the lead.

The Soorarai Pottru lead actor Suriya is expected to do a cameo in director Bala's upcoming untitled film. The south drama will see south actors Arya and Atharvaa in the lead. Arya featured with Suriya in the action thriller called Kaappaan. The film was director by KV Anand. If the news reports are to be believed then Suriya is said to have given his nod to do the cameo. The south megastar is currently gearing up for his film called Soorarai Pottru. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The south superstar Suriya is not only playing the lead in the south flick, but is also producing the film along with Guneet Monga.

Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of the Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath. The south drama will also feature actors like Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The music direction for the Suriya starrer is done by music director GV Prakash. The composer also recently shared a picture of himself with Suriya. The south star will be rapping for the film. The fans and film audience are very excited about the film. The film's teaser is very intense and sees the lead actor Suriya in a rugged look.

The film looks very promising and the fans are now eager to watch the film on the silver screen. The south drama, Soorarai Pottru is one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry. The Suriya starrer will hit the big screen on February 21, 2020.

