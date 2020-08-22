Suriya to donate Rs 5 crores towards COVID 19 relief work; Actor gets applauded for having a heart of gold

The moment this announcement was made by the actor, fans and followers of Suriya started applauding the star for being generous. Many fans also stated how actor Suriya has a heart of gold.

The well-known actor from the film industry, Suriya announced made a big announcement about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The news came in that this film will be releasing on an OTT platform on October 30. Amazon Prime Video will start streaming the highly anticipated flick starring Suriya from October 30 after a long wait for its release. The film which is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara was slated for a release.

But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of Soorarai Pottru had to postpone the film's theatrical release as the nation went into a lockdown and all the theatres in the country were shutdown. There is a lot of uncertainty in the film industry about the re-opening of the theatres and hence many filmmakers had to released their films on digital streaming platforms. Now, another news has brought the lead star of Soorarai Pottru a lot praise and applause. The actor has announced that he will donate Rs 5 crores towards the COVID 19 relief work.

As per news reports, India is among the nations with high number of Coronavirus cases. The moment the announcement was made by the actor, fans and followers of Suriya started applauding the star for being generous. Many fans also stated how actor Suriya has a heart of gold. The actor happens to be one of the most loved actors from the film industry.

