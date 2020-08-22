  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya to donate Rs 5 crores towards COVID 19 relief work; Actor gets applauded for having a heart of gold

The moment this announcement was made by the actor, fans and followers of Suriya started applauding the star for being generous. Many fans also stated how actor Suriya has a heart of gold.
17726 reads Mumbai
Suriya,SouthSuriya to donate Rs 5 crores towards COVID 19 relief work; Actor gets applauded for having a heart of gold

The well-known actor from the film industry, Suriya announced made a big announcement about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The news came in that this film will be releasing on an OTT platform on October 30. Amazon Prime Video will start streaming the highly anticipated flick starring Suriya from October 30 after a long wait for its release. The film which is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara was slated for a release.

But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of Soorarai Pottru had to postpone the film's theatrical release as the nation went into a lockdown and all the theatres in the country were shutdown. There is a lot of uncertainty in the film industry about the re-opening of the theatres and hence many filmmakers had to released their films on digital streaming platforms. Now, another news has brought the lead star of Soorarai Pottru a lot praise and applause. The actor has announced that he will donate Rs 5 crores towards the COVID 19 relief work.

Check out the post:

As per news reports, India is among the nations with high number of Coronavirus cases. The moment the announcement was made by the actor, fans and followers of Suriya started applauding the star for being generous. Many fans also stated how actor Suriya has a heart of gold. The actor happens to be one of the most loved actors from the film industry.

(ALSO READ: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October)

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Anonymous 53 minutes ago

What is Rs 5 crore in south African Rand value... Please respond

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement