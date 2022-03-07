Suriya on Etharkkum Thunindhavan's strong message for women, Jai Bhim not making to Oscars & upcoming films

After two long years, Suriya is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is set to hit the big screen on March 10. His last two films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim released on OTT platforms. The upcoming Tamil-Telugu movie, directed by Pandiraj and has a strong social message about women along with the mass commercial elements. Here are some of the excerpts of Suriya's conversation with the media in Hyderabad.

Speaking about how Etharkkum Thunindhavan places an important role in giving a special women-oriented message, Suriya said, "If relatives come to our house, we ask the girl to give them water. We do not ask the boy to do that. Small little things like this are discussed here. There will be no inappropriate scenes anywhere. In the same way, people tell the wives to adjust if minor differences crop up with husbands. The director included such sensitive issues in the movie."

Comparing Rajamouli's directorial instincts in ET, "Rajamouli and his father give elevations to villains very well. They know how to deal with it. The villain in ET will also be unique. The director portrayed entertainment and emotions very well. I hope the current generation will also be well connected. ET will impress them for sure. My fans too will like it."

The actor also reacted to his blockbuster film Jai Bhim reaching to Oscars 2022 and not making it to the final list. He said, "Jai Bhim went to the Oscars. Many admired the film even though it did not get the award. Nearly 3,000 movies get nominated and will be watched by the jury at the Oscars."

Suriya also opened up about his upcoming projects after Etharkkum Thunindhavan and said, "There are few movies in the pipeline. I am doing a film with director Bala. I also have Vaadivasal with Vetrimaaran. There must be at least 500 artists for each shot. That is why it was not possible in corona time. We are planning to launch it in June."

