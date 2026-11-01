Suriya expresses gratitude to Dhanush for avoiding clash of Scene with OM; Asks fans whether to maintain ‘The One’ name

Suriya’s upcoming film Scene is slated for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Now, the actor has expressed his gratitude to Dhanush for avoiding a box office clash with the film. Suriya also asked his fans whether he should continue using the moniker ‘The One’.

Suriya feels grateful to Dhanush for avoiding clash with Scene

Speaking at the audio and trailer launch event of Scene, Suriya expressed his gratitude to Dhanush for adjusting the release plans of his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1.

Dhanush had earlier postponed the release of OM: Chapter 1 from October 16, 2026, to avoid a clash with Jailer 2. The actor later announced another change to the release schedule to avoid competing with Suriya’s Scene during the Diwali season.

During the event, Suriya also asked his fans whether he should continue using the moniker ‘The One’, which he has been associated with since Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro. He wanted to know whether audiences wished to see him retain the title.

After receiving an enthusiastic response from the fans, the actor agreed to continue with it. He also described Scene as a fresh cinematic experience filled with mystery, madness and laughter. Suriya encouraged audiences to watch the film with an open mind and a cheerful mood, adding that it would make for a beautiful Diwali entertainer.

More about Scene and OM: Chapter 1

Scene follows Inbaraj, an officer known for his exceptional skills but also for his unruly and bratty behaviour. Despite being at the peak of his career, he quits the force and decides to search for his arch-enemy, Eeswaran, on his own.

Along the way, he teams up with an unconventional group of individuals, including Maya, who is also his love interest. The story revolves around Inbaraj and his quirky team as they take on Eeswaran in an unusual search filled with action and humour.

Apart from Suriya, the film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen in prominent roles. Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others also appear in key roles.

Meanwhile, OM: Chapter 1 is an upcoming action thriller centred on an operation involving the illegal trade of red sandalwood. The film stars Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, with Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela also playing important characters.

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