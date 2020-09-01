Suriya extends support to Suresh Raina after he narrated a horrific incident in his family

Suresh Raina took to his Twitter space and stated that his uncle and his cousins were attacked during a robbery.

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina took over the internet and narrated a horrific incident that happened to his family. In the tweet, he opened up that his uncle passed away in a horrific way in Punjab. In the Tweet, Raina said that his uncle was killed in an attack in Punjab’s Pathankot district. Narrating the incident, Suresh Raina also revealed that his cousins passed away on Monday after being attacked.

He wrote on Twitter, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support." Replying to his tweet, Kollywood’s popular actor Suriya offered emotional support and offered condolences to his family.

My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace. https://t.co/y3SeQJpMEO — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 1, 2020

He wrote on Twitter, “My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace.” Meanwhile, Suresh Raina made the headlines recently after he opted out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 citing to personal reasons. The news was announced by CSK CEO KS Viswanathan on his social media space. It is expected that more details about the incident will be made soon.

