Suriya feels 'beautiful and blessed' as he completes 25 years in film industry; Pens heartfelt post

Suriya Sivakumar, one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, has completed 25 years in the film industry. The actor made his debut in 1997 with Nerukku Ner, and has acted in 50 films so far. Marking the special moment, the Jai Bhim actor took to social media and penned a heartfelt note. He called his 25 years journey 'beautiful and blessed'.

Suriya took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans as he penned, "Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..!Your suriya." In the career span of 2 decades, Suriya has given many memorable and blockbuster hits and also enjoys a fan following from all over the world.

Take a look at the Suriya's post here:

Suriya entered the Tamil cinema industry with a lot of baggage, the expectation of filling his father Sivakumar's shoes. With nearly 50 films in his kitty, over the past 25 years, Suriya persisted and continued to work on his craft, ever since he made his debut with, Nerukku Ner in 1997, a Mani Ratnam production. Since then, he has proved his mettle every time with each movie by giving his best performance. Be it a lover boy, army officer, or mass hero, this man can do all everything and anything and his filmography is proof of so.

Suriya received numerous awards including two National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and more. For unversed, he is also one actor from the South whose films reached Oscars. Yes, the actor's last two films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru have been nominated for Academy Awards but couldn't make it to the finals. Suriya also became the first south Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars committee.

Meanwhile, Suriya will appear in Bala's untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. He then has another film titled Jallikattu with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The flick is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. After this, Suriya has a forthcoming film director Siva, which went on floors recently with a pooja ceremony.