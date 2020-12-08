Suriya, Gautham Vasudev Menon and PC Sreeram’s working still from Navarasa is too good to miss; Take a look

Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand are also said to be on board as directors.

We all know that Suriya and Gautham Vasudev Menon joined hands yet again for an anthology titled Navarasa. A couple of days back, photos of PC Sreeram from the sets of the movie surfaced online, and it was revealed that the makers have rolled out the film. Now, photos of Suriya, Gautham Vasudev Menon and PC Sreeram have made their way to social media, and it shows us a glimpse of their working environment.

The anthology will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode. Multiple reports have emerged that Mani Ratnam wants to bring together some of the big names of the South entertainment industry and it will be the first series to have an ensemble star cast.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Yash and Srinidhi Shetty spotted at the airport after wrapping up KGF Chapter 2's Hyderabad schedule



See the photos here:

.@Suriya_offl looks younger and super smart. From the sets of #Navarasa pic.twitter.com/YLAPdL2pSc — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 8, 2020

Some reports suggest that several actors including Vijay Sethupathi have already given their nod to be part of this project. This will also mark the directorial debut of popular actors. Arvind Swami and Siddharth. Other than them, Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand are also said to be on board as directors. It is still not known if Mani Ratnam will direct any episodes or if his involvement will be limited to production. Meanwhile, Suriya also has in his kitty, Vaadivaasal, which will be directed by critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. He also has Hari’s Aruvaa.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×