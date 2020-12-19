Suriya gets papped in comfy casuals as he steppes out of his home; See PHOTOS

Kollywood's popular actor Suriya, who was recently lauded for his power paced performance in Soorarai Pottru was spotted in comfy and casual outfit.

Kollywood actor Suriya is still basking the success of his latest film Soorarai Pottru, which got a direct release on OTT platforms. At a time when we are waiting for updates about his upcoming projects, the actor got papped while stepping out of his home. In the photos, he looked dapper in comfy casuals and he was spotted with long hair. He was seen greeting his fans and waving at them enthusiastically.

See the photos here:

On the acting front, Suriya has a line up of films in his pipeline. He is currently shooting for an Anthology titled Navarasa. His portion for the film is being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Photos of Suriya, Gautham Vasudev Menon and PC Sreeram made their way to social media, and they showed us a glimpse of their working environment. The anthology will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode.

He also has in his kitty, a film with Pandiraj. While rumours about the film being shelved came up, the directed slammed it and stated that he will direct the film. Suriya is also collaborating with director Hari and it will be titled Aruvaa. The action drama will be produced by Studio Green. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruvaa and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. He will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a rural entertainer titled Vaadivasal.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

