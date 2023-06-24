Suriya gives a shout-out to his wife Jyothika's fitness video; Says 'my wonder woman'

Actress Jyothika is the new fitness inspiration queen as her Instagram feed is filled with fitness videos that will leave you in awe. She recently posted another intense workout video from the gym and her husband Suriya is totally impressed. He reacted to her fitness video and commented, 'My Wonder Woman."

In her latest workout video, Jyothika can be seen pushing her limits with a variety of exercises that test her endurance, balance, and core strength. she can be seen doing cardio, and muscle training and added the song Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to the video. And Suriya, being the best husband commented on the video and literally took our words.

Suriya posted Jyothika's workout video on his Instagram story and gave a shout-out to his 'wonder woman'. The Jai Bhim actor definitely deserves the 'best husband award' right?

Check out Suriya's reaction to Jyothika's fitness video here

Jyothika's intense workout video

Not just Suriya, celebs like R Madhavan, and Shraddha Srinath also commented on her fitness video. Jyotika's Priyamaana Thozhi co-star Madhavan commented, "That's so very very awesome Jo... no I am getting a complex." Actor Shraddha Rama Srinath commented, "Whoaaaaa this inspiration will last me a loooong time."

Professional front

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Jyothika is waiting for the release of her upcoming Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core with Mammootty. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11, 2023. She is also likely to team up with Thalapathy Vijay in his next Thalapathy68, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The most loved on-screen pair might work together again after 20 years. The duo worked together on the blockbuster films Kushi, and Thirumalai.

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with a role in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She is also part of Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, which also features R Madhavan in a key role. This will mark her return to Bollywood after 25 years ago.

Suriya, on the other hand, is busy shooting for his upcoming film Kanguva, directed by Siva. It is the most expensive film of his career and features Disha Patani as female lead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti Ravi; the entrepreneur who has made a respectable career for herself