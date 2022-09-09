Suriya hails Ponniyin Selvan after watching the trailer: Mani Ratnam made a collective dream of many come true
The movie buffs are counting the days to witness Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan on the big screens on the 30th of September this year. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the magnum opus and after watching the gripping preview, Suriya shared his views of the upcoming historical drama on Twitter.
He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "What a spectacle! PonniyinSelvan has the Master’s stamp on it! Mani Sir made a collective dream of many Greats, come true!! Wishing Team Madras Talkies & the cast and crew of #PS1 a roaring blockbuster!" Superstar Rajinikanth, who was a special guest at the trailer launch event, revealed while addressing the gathering that when he first heard the story for Ponniyin Selvan, he imagined Sridevi in the role of Kundavai, "When I read the story, I imagined Kamal as Arulmozhivarman, Sridevi as Kundavai, Vijaykanth as Aditya Karikalan, and Sathyaraj as Pazhuvettaraiyar." He further added that he was keen on being a part of the project; however, director Mani Ratnam rejected the idea, "I wanted to be a part of #PS1 somehow, so I asked Mani sir if I can play Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. He denied the offer saying my fans would not be happy. Anyone else would have taken it, but Mani denied it and this is what makes him unique."
The film's ensemble cast includes Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Jayaram Ravi in key roles, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi in secondary roles. Inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, the first part in a two-part series will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
