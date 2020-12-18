Suriya happily shares anecdotes of his college days with Arun Vijay; WATCH Video

Very few fans are aware of the fact that Suriya and Arun Vijay were college pals. Meanwhile, the latter's son will be making his debut in a film soon that will be produced by the Soorarai Pottru star.

Suriya is currently on cloud nine after the massive success of his recently released movie Soorarai Pottru. The South star is often seen encouraging his contemporaries or even the newbies to be successful in their careers. Recently, an old video went viral in which Suriya can be seen talking about his college days. Interestingly, Arun Vijay also studied in the same institution. The actor seems to be overwhelmed with emotions as he shares anecdotes related to his youth.

Both Suriya and Arun Vijay are known names in the South film industry and the fans will surely be excited to hear this piece of nostalgia. Meanwhile, the Singam 3 star reveals how both of them initially met each other during the college days. For the unversed, the former was a senior of Vijay back then. Not only that but he also reveals to have tried to rag the latter upon knowing that he will be joining the institution.

Well, Suriya doesn’t stop here and praises the Thadam star while calling him a fit actor. This throwback video has been shared by one of his fans on social media and has gone instantly viral. Not only this but Arun Vijay also left a comment on the same while expressing his love towards the Singam star. For the unversed, his son Arnav will soon be making his debut as an actor under the banner of Suriya’s productions. The Mafia star will reportedly play a cameo role in the same.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback video below:

