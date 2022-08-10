Suriya & his wife Jyothika smile for the paparazzi as they get clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai; PHOTOS

Suriya Sivakumar is a name that doesn't need any introduction, as he makes sure everyone all around the globe knows him for his fine work and amazing acting prowess. Having been in the Tamil industry since 1997, he is known as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry and not just in South or Kollywood. His filmography speaks volumes of his dedication, passion and generosity. Suriya is one of the very few actors who somehow manage to touch the hearts of audiences with almost every movie, be it as an amnesia lover boy in Ghajini or a lawyer who fights for justice in Jai Bhim. The actor and his wife got spotted at a Mumbai restaurant yesterday night.

Suriya and his wife Jyothika were spotted outside a local restaurant in Mumbai, yesterday night. The couple were all smiles as they smiled into the cameras and graced the paparazzi with utmost humility. Suriya wore a striped white and grey shirt and black trousers. His wife wore a floral printed white dress and denim jeans. There are no updates as to why the couple is currently in Mumbai but it is suspected that Suriya is in talks for a pan-India project next and that could be the purpose of his visit.

Have a look at Suriya and his wife Jyothika getting spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai:

Suriya has managed to grav attention of international media and audiences not just once but twice. Despite the language barrier and no understanding of words, movies like Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru stuck the strings of International audiences so well that they were recognised by the Oscars. On the work front, his upcoming film Vaadivaasal is based on real sports centered on Jallikattu. He will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster drama based around the character of Rolex.

Also read: Suriya’s on-location PICS from the sets of Vaadivaasal go viral