Suriya, Jyothika and Udhayanidhi nominated for Global Community Oscars 2021 & we could not be more proud

Actors Suriya, Jyothika and Udhayanidhi have been nominated for the Global Community Oscar Awards 2021. The prestigious award honors celebrities who have made a significant contribution toward strengthening human communities and/or have made a significant impact on the international platform. Kollywood star Suriya is known for doing movies of social interest and has been selected as one of the nominees for the Global Community Oscars for the same.

His wife and actress Jyothika is also nominated for co-producing these socially relevant movies under their banner 2D Productions. Meanwhile, actor and politician Udhayanidhi is also on the nominee's list for the awards. The actor is credited with indulging in many social interest activities, including encouraging youngsters to get into politics.

These awards will take place on 19 February in the USA. It remains to be seen if these three gems from Kollywood bag the awards at the International stage. Fans are ecstatic about this news and are wishing Suriya, Jyothika and Udhayanidhi on the nomination. The news is currently trending on various social media platforms.

On the work front, Suriya will star next in Pandiraj’s directorial Etharkkum Thunindhavan . Financed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the lead. Suriya’s next will be out in theatres on 4 February.

In the meantime, Udhayanidhi will be a part of Mu. Maran’s upcoming crime drama Kannai Nambathey. The movie stars Aathmika as the female lead opposite Udhayanidhi. Sathish and Bhumika Chawla will play supportive roles in the film.